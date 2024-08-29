Flintstone House: A Blend Of East And West

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the "Viewing China from Afar" series by People's Daily West USA, a new titled "The Spirit of the House" has premiered in the United States. The video delves into the story of the Flintstone House, a quirky landmark in Hillsborough inspired by the beloved cartoon series The Flintstones.

Travelers on California's Highway 280 are often mesmerized by this one-of-a-kind house, which is surrounded by giant dinosaur sculptures and other imaginative creatures. Its vivid colors and fantastical design make it a standout attraction.

Driving along California's Highway 280, travelers are often struck by this unique house, surrounded by giant sculptures of dinosaurs and other creatures, standing out with its bold colors and fantastical design. Florence Fang, a prominent Chinese-American, purchased the house in 2017, drawn by its childlike wonder. Under her care, the interior was reimagined to reflect the five elements of Chinese philosophy-Metal, Wood, Fire, Earth, and Water-melding Eastern wisdom with Western fantasy.

Fang's life has been dedicated to bridging cultural divides. She is the first Chinese American to own The San Francisco Examiner, co-founded the 100,000 Strong Foundation to send American students to study in China, and established museums to honor Chinese contributions to American history.

Fang's story is a testament to the American dream, underscoring the importance of understanding and cooperation between the U.S. and China.

Driving along California's Highway 280, travelers are often struck by this unique house, surrounded by giant sculptures of dinosaurs and other creatures, standing out with its bold colors and fantastical design.

In 2017, Florence Fang, a prominent Chinese-American, acquired the house, enchanted by its whimsical appeal. She reimagined the interior to reflect the five elements of Chinese philosophy-Metal, Wood, Fire, Earth, and Water-creating a unique fusion of Eastern principles and Western fantasy.

Fang has dedicated her career to bridging cultural divides. She is the first Chinese American to own The San Francisco Examiner, co-founded the 100,000 Strong Foundation to send American students to study in China, and established museums to honor Chinese contributions to American history.

Her achievements have garnered recognition from former President George W. Bush and have been featured in leading publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Fang's story embodies the spirit of the American Dream and underscores the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation between the U.S. and China.

SOURCE People's Daily Online WEST USA