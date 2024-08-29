Temple Isaiah Preschool Redefines Playful Learning In West LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Temple Isaiah Preschool is excited to announce a new approach to early childhood education that emphasizes the power of play in fostering child development.

- Avital Etehad, Director of Early Childhood Education and EngagementLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Temple Isaiah Preschool is excited to announce a new approach to early childhood education that emphasizes the power of play in fostering holistic child development. With a strong focus on creating a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment, the preschool is committed to helping children build a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.Temple Isaiah Preschool believes that children learn best through exploration and discovery. Their innovative curriculum incorporates a variety of play-based activities that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and social interaction. By providing children with opportunities to learn through hands-on experiences, the preschool is cultivating a love of learning that will last a lifetime."We believe that every child is a unique explorer with boundless potential. Our goal at Temple Isaiah Preschool is to create a magical space where children can learn, grow, and discover the joy of learning through play," said Avital Etehad, Director of Early Childhood Education and Engagement. "By fostering a love of learning from a young age, we are empowering our students to become confident, curious, and compassionate individuals."In addition to its engaging curriculum, Temple Isaiah Preschool places a high value on building strong relationships with children and families. The preschool's dedicated staff creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere where every child feels valued and supported.Temple Isaiah Preschool is now enrolling for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit templeisaiah/preschool/ or call (310) 553-3552.About Temple Isaiah PreschoolTemple Isaiah Preschool is part of Temple Isaiah, a Reform Jewish Synagogue & Community In Los Angeles, California. The preschool is dedicated to providing a high-quality early childhood education that fosters children's social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development.

Deborah Moses

Temple Isaiah

+1 310-553-3552

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.