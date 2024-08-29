Fieldman Launches Comprehensive Guide To Successful Smart Meter Deployment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Meter installation guide

How AMI works

Fieldman created a guide to assist utilities with smart meter deployment. It offers practical tips and step-by-step instructions for successful installation

- Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman

SAWYER, MI, CHICAGO, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fieldman , a leader in field service management solutions for smart metering, has officially launched a comprehensive guide designed to help municipalities, utilities, and contractors navigate the complex process of smart meter deployment . This guide offers practical tips and step-by-step instructions to ensure the successful implementation of smart meters for gas, water, and electric consumption.

"Unfortunately, some utilities struggle with deployment of smart meters. We often hear in the news about municipalities and utilities sending incorrect water or gas bills due to improper meter installation or issues with system integration," explains Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. "For instance, the financial troubles and water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, were largely due to long-standing infrastructure neglect and complex system integration issues. These challenges, compounded by issues like failing to send bills to residents, ultimately led to federal intervention. We created this guide to help municipal workers navigate the complexities of smart meter deployment and avoid such costly errors."

The guide covers all aspects of smart meter deployment, from selecting the right communication network for the local terrain to integrating smart meters with billing systems and managing ongoing maintenance. It also includes real-world examples that illustrate the importance of proper planning and execution.

Key Highlights of the Guide:

.Step-by-step instructions for smart meter installation

.Best practices for integrating smart meters with billing systems

.Tips for selecting the right AMI communication technology

.Strategies for handling problematic meters and ensuring accurate billing

The guide is now available for download on Fieldman's website. For more information or to book a demo of Fieldman's tailored asset and work management software, visit fieldman

Anna Lyudkovskaya

Fieldman

269-235-4775

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.