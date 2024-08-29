Corporate Profits Rebound as U.S. GDP Grows 3% in Second Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the second quarter of 2024, the U.S. grew by 3% annually, surpassing both initial estimates and expectations of 2.8% growth.



From the prior quarter's 1.4% expansion, this indicates a strengthening economic climate.



The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA attributes this uptick primarily to increased consumer spending, which rose at a revised rate of 2.9%, up from an initially estimated 2.3%.



Consumer expenditure, a critical component of economic activity, benefited from rising wages. However, there were emerging signs of a decelerating market.



In this period, personal income rose by $233.6 billion, slightly revised downward by $4.0 billion from earlier estimates.







On the corporate front, profits saw a significant reboun , increasing by $57.6 billion. This marked a recovery from the previous quarter's decline.



Profits from financial sectors increased by $46.4 billion, contrasting with a prior increase of $65.0 billion.



Nonfinancial sectors also reported a profit increase of $29.2 billion, a turnaround from a $114.5 billion decrease.



However, international profits faced a setback, declining by $18 billion due to a drop in receipts and an increase in payments.



Economists and analysts are keenly awaiting further updates from the BEA, scheduled for September.



These updates will offer more precise revisions to GDP figures and a deeper dive into corporate earnings across various industries.



Such detailed reports will enhance our comprehension of the economic factors propelling this growth.



In a broader context, this economic performance is pivotal. It offers insights into the post-pandemic recovery phase, highlighting how consumer behavior and corporate health are key to maintaining economic stability.



For policymakers, businesses, and investors, these indicators are essential. They aid in navigating the ongoing complexities of a globally interconnected economic landscape.



Corporate Profits Rebound as U.S. GDP Grows 3% in Second Quarter

