Nexamotion Group Appoints Erik St. Pierre As President Of Transend Auto Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced a major addition to its executive leadership team with the appointment of Erik St. Pierre as the president of Transend Auto Tech. In this strategic role, St. Pierre will accelerate further adoption and growth of the company's Transend Auto Tech platform.

Erik St. Pierre, president of Transend Auto Tech

Continue Reading

St. Pierre joins Transend Auto Tech with over a decade of leadership experience in the automotive parts e-commerce sector. As the former COO and co-founder of PartsTech Inc., he successfully scaled a venture-backed e-commerce operation from its start-up phase to become one of the largest marketplaces for automotive aftermarket products for repair shops in the United States. His proven track record in innovation and strategic growth makes him an exceptional fit to lead Transend Auto Tech into its next phase of development.

"Erik brings a tremendous amount of experience to the team at Transend," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "His leadership will drive us faster to deploy innovative technologies to solve repair shop needs in support of our mission to simplify complex vehicle repair."

Transend is the fastest-growing e-commerce platform in the automotive aftermarket and a critical part of the NMG business and mission. From its inception as a start-up technology focused on transmission product solutions, Transend now encompasses automotive aftermarket solutions for every major automotive repair category with over 600,000 products and growing. Take Transend for a test drive by visiting transend .



About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at .



SOURCE NexaMotion Group