7.74 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the issuance of notification for the second phase of in J&K, the capital city of Srinagar is all set to go for on September 25.

As per the final Electoral Rolls, Srinagar District has a total of 7,74,462 electorate, among which 3,86,654 are male voters, 3,87,778 are female voters while 30 belong to the third gender.

Srinagar District comprises 08 Assembly Constituencies viz. 19-Hazratbal, 20- Khanyar, 21- Habbakadal, 22- LalChowk, 23- Chanapora, 24- Zadibal, 25- Eidgah and 26- Central Shalteng.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 932 polling stations, of which 885 are urban polling stations while 47 are rural polling stations.

Continuing from its past experience of inclusive and participative elections, the ECI has established special polling stations and these include 8- Pink polling stations, 8-Youth polling stations, 8-PWD polling stations, 5-Unique polling stations and 8-Green polling stations.

The last date of filling of nominations is September 05, while date of scrutiny of nominations shall be September 06 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is 09 September, 2024.

The District will go to polls on September, 25 while counting of votes and results shall be declared on October 04, 2024.