Cambodia To Host 6Th GMS Environment Ministers' Meeting In September

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Aug 29 (IANS) Cambodia will host the sixth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Environment Ministers' Meeting from September 10 to 13 in the capital Phnom Penh, said a Cambodian of Environment's news release on Thursday.

The meeting will bring together environment ministers or their representatives from the six GMS countries, namely Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"They will review and discuss important strategic documents aimed at enhancing cooperation to fully realize the GMS vision for the Mekong region," the news release said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said the forthcoming meeting will "contribute to environmental protection and the sustainable management of natural resources in the region and the globe."

The meeting is a subregional cooperation program focused on its fundamental strengths of community, connectivity, and competitiveness while embracing the core principles of environmental sustainability and resilience, internal and external integration, and inclusivity, for building a GMS community with a bright shared future.

The fifth meeting was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand in 2018.