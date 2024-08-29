Agile Brains Consulting Named One Of Fortune's Best Places To Work In 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philadelphia, PA – 8/28/24 – Agile Brains Consulting Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions, training programs and consulting services, is is proud to announce its recognition as one of Fortune's Best Places to Work in 2024. This prestigious honor highlights Agile Brains Consulting's commitment to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and supportive workplace environment that empowers employees to excel both professionally and personally.



The company earned this distinction through its ongoing dedication to employee well-being, professional development, and a culture that prioritizes innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect. This award is a testament to Agile Brains Consulting's mission to create a workplace where every team member feels valued, motivated, and inspired to contribute to the company's success and to the success of its clients.



"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune," said Abrar Hashmi, Founder & Chief Evangelist of Agile Brains Consulting. "Our team is the heart of our company, and this award reflects our commitment to creating a work environment where everyone can thrive. We believe that a positive, empowering workplace is key to delivering exceptional results for our clients."



Agile Brains Consulting's workplace culture is characterized by a strong emphasis on work-life balance, continuous learning, and opportunities for career growth. The company offers a range of benefits and initiatives designed to support the physical, mental, and financial well-being of its employees.

This recognition comes as Agile Brains Consulting continues to expand its services and client base across industries, further cementing its reputation as a leader in digital transformation and technology consulting. The company's focus on creating a positive work environment has not only attracted top talent but has also resulted in high employee retention and satisfaction rates.



For more information about Agile Brains Consulting Inc and to schedule a complimentary discovery call, please visit:







Media Contact:

Jennifer Reynolds

Director, Business Solutions

Agile Brains Consulting Inc.

Phone: 320-469-2335

Email: ...

Website:

________________________________________

The Fortune Best Places to Work list is created by Great Place to Work® in collaboration with Fortune magazine. The list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures and employee satisfaction. More details can be found here -



About Agile Brains Consulting Inc. (Agile Brains)

Agile Brains, established in 2017, is an award-winning niche management consulting firm helping customers deliver products and services faster. Our proprietary framework“ABC” (Assess, Brainstorm, Coach) starts with an assessment of your current operating model and provides recommendations and a customized roadmap to help you improve agility. We partner with internal stakeholders to brainstorm and create an improved framework and coach the teams to improve quality and predictability.



Agile Brains' mission is to serve as a technology advisorto our customers and utilize our services of training, assessments, delivery and digital transformation to help organizations achieve business agility. We are the partner of choice for multiple Fortune 500 organizations for their delivery and transformation needs. Follow Agile Brains on LinkedIn @agilebrainsconsulting



Website: Agile Brains Consulting

LinkedIn: Agile Brains Consulting

Inquiries: Agile Brains Consulting



Company :-Agile Brains Consulting

User :- Agile Brains Consulting

Email :...

Phone :-320-469-2335

Mobile:- 320-469-2335

Url :-