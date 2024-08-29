Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Bullets In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLLAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Three young men were killed by Israeli forces' bullets in the Nour Shams camp in the city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs reported on Thursday.

It stated in a press statement that it had informed the Palestinian of of the death of three men and wounding one.

Israeli pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces killed a number of Palestinian resistance fighters after they surrounded a house in the Nour Shams camp in the northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army continues its military operation in the cities of Tulkarm and Jenin with the support of helicopters and drones, while military bulldozers bulldoze the streets and destroy the infrastructure. (end)

