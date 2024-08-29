Oman Air Begins New Global Sale
Muscat: Oman Air unveils its largest-ever global sale, offering discounts of up to 25 per cent on business and Economy class tickets throughout its entire network.
The global sale is available until September 5 with fares starting from $80 (Dh293).
Oman Air offers options to travel to cities across Europe, the Far East, the Indian Subcontinent, with connections via its Muscat hub.
The sale includes both one-way and round-trip fares, and is valid for travel between September 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.
The global sale excludes domestic flights, interline flights, and codeshare partners.
