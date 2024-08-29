Metrobus collision in Istanbul leaves 1 dead, 38 injured

(MENAFN) On Thursday, local authorities in Istanbul reported a tragic accident involving two metrobuses that collided in Türkiye's largest city, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 38 people. The incident occurred during rush hour in the Kucukcekmece district on the European side of Istanbul. The collision left two of the injured in serious condition.



According to the Istanbul Governor's Office, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to heed a road construction warning. The driver inadvertently entered the wrong lane and, in an attempt to avoid crashing into a construction vehicle, swerved into the path of another metrobus, leading to the collision.



Traffic in both directions was severely disrupted as a result of the accident. However, as the metrobuses involved in the crash were being towed away from the scene, the flow of traffic began to partially resume. The broadcaster noted that the ongoing recovery efforts were easing the traffic congestion.



Metrobuses are a widely used mode of transportation in Istanbul, serving millions of commuters each day. They operate on dedicated bus lanes designed to offer a faster and more efficient travel option across the city, helping passengers navigate Istanbul's notoriously heavy traffic.

