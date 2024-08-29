Afghanistan’s Badakhshan experiences 5.4-magnitude earthquake, no losses declared

(MENAFN) A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Zebak district of northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Thursday morning, local authorities reported. The tremor, which occurred at approximately 10:26 AM local time, has not yet resulted in any reported casualties or damage, according to initial assessments.



Mawlawi Mohammad Akram Akbari, the provincial director for natural disaster management, informed a Chinese news agency that despite the earthquake's strength, there have been no immediate signs of destruction or injury in the affected area. Local officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure that no delayed impacts are overlooked.



The earthquake's occurrence has raised concerns among residents, but the absence of damage or loss of life has been a relief for the community. Authorities are likely to conduct further inspections to confirm the stability of infrastructure and ensure the safety of the population in the coming days.



As aftershocks are always a possibility following such seismic events, local disaster management teams remain on high alert. The region, known for its vulnerability to earthquakes, has protocols in place to respond quickly to any potential emergencies that might arise.

