Virax Biolabs To Participate At 7Th European Congress Of Immunology

Virax Biolabs Group Limited ("Virax" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VRAX ), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of diseases, announced today it will be hosting a booth at the 7th European of Immunology (ECI) , which is taking place from September 1 - 4, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland.

The Company will be showcasing its portfolio of immune profiling products for research use at Booth C13, and management will be available for discussions with research organizations and potential customers.

The European Congress of Immunology is the triennial joint meeting of all European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS). It is now one of the most highly regarded international conferences in the field of basic and clinical immunology, attracting on average more than 3,000 delegates and offering the highest standards in terms of both scientific and social programs. The theme for this year's congress is 'Conquering challenges with Immunology'.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

