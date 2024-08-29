Jordan expresses strong condemnation of recent plan by Israeli ministry

(MENAFN) Jordan has expressed strong condemnation of a recent plan by an Israeli to finance Jewish tours to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a site of immense significance to the Palestinian cause and one of Islam's holiest places. The plan, announced on Tuesday by Israel's Ministry of Heritage, aims to support Jewish visits to the compound, which houses Al Aqsa Mosque. The initiative has received approval from Israeli police, as reported by the public broadcaster Kan.



This announcement has escalated tensions surrounding the Al Aqsa Mosque, particularly following controversial comments made by Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. On Monday, Ben-Gvir suggested that he would place an Israeli flag at the complex and construct a synagogue there if given the opportunity. His remarks drew condemnation from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, both of which have formal peace agreements with Israel.



In response to these developments, Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Al Safadi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling for urgent action from the United Nations Security Council. Al Safadi urged the Council to intervene and halt what he described as "illegal Israeli measures" that undermine the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem’s sacred sites. He emphasized the need for prompt action to prevent further escalation of this sensitive issue.



Jordan, which has a peace treaty with Israel dating back to 1994, asserts custodianship over Al Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem. This custodianship is part of a security arrangement established between the two nations, which prohibits Jewish prayer on the grounds of the Al Aqsa compound. Instead, Jewish worshippers are allowed to pray at the nearby Western Wall.



The proposed plan to fund Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound has sparked significant controversy and heightened tensions. Jordan's response underscores the delicate nature of the status quo surrounding the holy site and the broader implications for regional stability. The call for United Nations intervention reflects Jordan's concerns over potential violations of historical agreements and the need to address the explosive nature of the situation before it escalates further.

