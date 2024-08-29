Mircom Group Of Companies Unveils The MGC 400 Series Low Frequency Sounders And Sounder/Strobes For Enhanced Safety In Sleeping Areas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mircom Group of Companies (Mircom Group), an independent global leader in intelligent building solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its new MGC 400 Series Low Frequency Notification Appliances. These robust devices are designed to comply with the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) fire alarm and carbon monoxide 520 Hz code requirements for sleeping areas.

These new low-frequency notification appliances, including sounders and sounder/strobes, deliver exceptional performance and reliability, offering:

MGC 400 Series Low Frequency Sounders & Sounder/Strobes

Comprehensive Compliance: All models adhere to NFPA 72 Fire (Temporal 3) and CO (Temporal 4) low-frequency code requirements, ensuring reliable protection for sleeping areas with a single device.

Field-Selectable Audible Settings: Easily adjustable sound options for Temporal 3 (Fire), Temporal 4 (CO), Continuous, and 20 BPM tones, along with normal and high-volume settings.

Adjustable Visual Settings: Sounder/Strobe models provide both standard and high candela options in one device, accommodating a variety of applications.

Dual Power Compatibility: Operate seamlessly on both VDC and VFWR voltages, ensuring flexibility and consistent performance across various power supply configurations. Easy Installation: Ideal for both new and retrofit installations, these devices are compatible with a wide range of electrical boxes.

These new low-frequency sounders and sounder/strobes enhance the MGC 400 Series lineup of notification appliances, which also includes indoor horns, strobes, horn/strobes, speakers, speaker/strobes, and weather-protected models. This comprehensive family of notification appliances is ideal for a wide range of applications, offering unmatched durability and reliability to ensure peace of mind in any situation.

About The Mircom Group of Companies

The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions, bringing innovation and flexibility to the industry. With a presence in over 100 countries worldwide, our commitment to technological advancement enables us to offer high-quality and competitive value solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Our solutions are independently engineered in North America and tailored to our clients' unique needs and their customers. For more information visit

