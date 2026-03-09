Microsoft Reveals Xbox Project Helix, A Powerful Next-Generation Console In Development

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Microsoft has confirmed it is developing a new Xbox console, currently known by the codename Project Helix. The device is being positioned as a next-generation gaming system designed to deliver top-tier performance while bridging the gap between console and PC gaming.

The announcement was made by Xbox's gaming chief executive Asha Sharma, who described the project as part of the company's broader“commitment to the return of Xbox” as a brand. While official details remain limited, the reveal has already sparked widespread speculation about the future of Xbox hardware and its strategy in the evolving gaming landscape.

According to Microsoft's early comments, Project Helix is intended to“lead in performance” among next-generation gaming devices. One of the most notable elements of the announcement is the suggestion that the system will be able to run both Xbox and PC games.

This would mark a significant shift from previous Xbox consoles such as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which primarily focused on Xbox ecosystem titles and backward compatibility.

If the hybrid approach materialises, it could position Project Helix closer to PC-style flexibility while maintaining the convenience of a traditional console. The idea also aligns with Microsoft's growing push toward a more open gaming ecosystem, where Game Pass, cloud gaming, and cross-platform releases play a bigger role.

Specifications, price and release date still unknown

Despite confirming the project, Microsoft has revealed very few technical details about the console.

There is currently no information on hardware specifications, visual design, price, or release window.

Pricing is likely to be a major concern if the console targets cutting-edge performance. Costs of key components such as RAM and high-speed storage have been rising globally, which could impact the affordability of next-generation hardware.

Industry watchers are also mindful of recent supply chain challenges. Hardware shortages have already affected several gaming products, including plans by Valve Corporation to launch its own hybrid PC-console device earlier this year.

Could Microsoft partner with other manufacturers?

Another possibility is that Microsoft could outsource the hardware manufacturing. The company previously experimented with this approach when it launched an Xbox-branded handheld device developed with gaming hardware brand ASUS ROG.

If Project Helix follows a similar path, it could open the door to multiple Xbox-branded hardware formats, including handheld or modular systems.

Microsoft has indicated that more information about Project Helix will be shared during the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week.

