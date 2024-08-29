Grassroots Pin For Purpose Initiative Fuels Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pin for Purpose is distributing "We Choose Freedom" pins in support of the Kamala Harris for President campaign.

Supporters of Kamala Harris' campaign for president at the recent National in Chicago display their "We Choose Freedom" pins.

Pin for Purpose is an initiative supporting Kamala Harris' campaign for president with "We Choose Freedom" pins.

More than 30,000 "We Choose Freedom" pins donated nationwide, with 50,000 to 100,000 more anticipated.

- Vice President Kamala HarrisWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pin for Purpose , a grassroots initative backing the Kamala Harris for President campaign, has distributed more than 30,000“We Choose Freedom” pins to more than 60 organizations and thousands of individuals nationwide. This rapidly expanding Pin for Purpose initiative aims to donate 100,000 pins to boost voter turnout and help elect the first female president of the United States.Launched during the Democratic National Convention, the“We Choose Freedom” pin campaign quickly gained momentum with 30 events and countless handouts across the country. The campaign has received support from a diverse range of organizations, including women's groups like Feminist Majority, EWA, and Women of Color for Harris. The movement also includes support from Asian, Hispanic, Black, Jewish, and LGBTQ+ organizations, HBCUs, Black sororities, small business groups, foreign policy organizations, churches, congressional events, and grassroots efforts like Next Gen.Within the first week, the initiative achieved more than 80,000 impressions on social media, including Instagram (@PinForPurpose ) and TikTok. The pins, which can be purchased through , are affordably priced to encourage widespread participation. Proceeds from sales are reinvested into the production and promotion of the“We Choose Freedom” pins to ensure the broadest possible distribution. The pins have resonated across all demographics, proudly worn by individuals of every race, age and background.The initial production of 50,000 donated pins is made possible by the generous support of 31 distinguished founding sponsors to date and growing, including Edie Fraser, Beth Ward, Carol Pensky, Kimber Maderazzo, Tonie Leatherberry, Laura Loeb, Andi Simon, Sheri Orlowitz, Sharon Reynolds, Sandra Long, Dr. Renette Dallas, Denielle Finkelstein, Thyme Sullivan, Jose Zeilstra, Janna Ronert, Rosalyn Carpenter, Dr. Rachel Talton, Pamela Eason, Monica Smiley, Dr. Barbara Brown, Rashmi Chaturvedi, Susan Brennan, Lakshmi Eleswarpu, Michael Norris, Gina Merritt, Diedre Windsor, Anne-Marie Principe, Dr. Martha Kanter, Ilene Rosenthal, Hedy Ratner and Becky Sharpe.“Freedom is not just a concept; it's a fundamental human right. We must continue to fight for the freedoms that make our country great.” – Vice President Kamala Harris, August 15, 2024.About Pin for Purpose:Beth Ward and Edie Fraser have spearheaded this initiative, working alongside a passionate community of supporters. Beth is a serial entrepreneur and founder of women-owned businesses, with a focus on personal expression, freedom, and joy through jewelry and accessories. Learn more at BethWardStudios. Edie is a lifelong advocate for change and a global champion of women's causes, with over 91 awards for her leadership and impact.Contacts:Kevin Cirilli, mtf's meet the future, ...Jan DuPlain, DuPlain Global Enterprises, ...

Jan DuPlain

DuPlain Global Enterprises

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.