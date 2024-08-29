BHP And Baowu Sound Alarm On China’S Steel Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's once-booming steel now faces significant challenges. BHP Group Ltd. and China Baowu Group Ltd., industry leaders, highlight declining demand as a primary concern.



This downturn signals an end to decades of robust growth, now replaced by falling steel prices and a shift in demand from to machinery due to the crisis.



Despite positive outcomes, the overall outlook from these corporations remains bleak. BHP's CEO, Mike Henry, emphasizes the instability in the Chinese real estate sector, casting a shadow over steel's future.



Consequently, this decline in demand affects not just China but the global steel market, influencing both pricing and economic dynamics worldwide.



Historically, China has dominated the global steel landscape. However, since 2020, demand for the metal has decreased by over 10%.







This decrease likely signals the end of a prolonged boom, which greatly benefited major iron ore suppliers such as BHP.



The sector currently grapples with high supply and low demand, escalated costs, and plummeting prices. BHP projects that China's steel output will maintain levels above 1 billion tons annually until the mid-2020s.

BHP's Strategic Shift and Market Pressures

Simultaneously, the company is shifting its focus towards copper, anticipating a rise in demand for this essential transition metal.



This pivot aims to position BHP favorably as the market for energy transition metals tightens by the decade's end.



Larger firms like Baosteel enjoy some protection from severe market downturns due to their size and cost efficiency.



However, smaller mills and higher-cost producers are not as fortunate. They face increasing pressure, especially as prices dip below the critical threshold of $100 per ton.



This price drop has recently been surpassed, placing immense stress on smaller and less efficient producers.



In this challenging climate, companies must navigate significant market and economic shifts. This situation highlights the steel industry's need for strategic adaptation and resilience.



The unfolding narrative of China's steel sector is not merely about the fluctuating fortunes of commodities but also about the strategic responses that shape economic landscapes globally.



This story underscores the broader implications of industry evolution and the critical nature of adaptability in an ever-changing economic environment.

