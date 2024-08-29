Demonstrations regarding doctor’s rape, killing paralyzes Indian state

(MENAFN) Protests have swept through West Bengal, India, following the rape and murder of a doctor earlier this month, resulting in widespread chaos across the state. The unrest began to escalate on Wednesday, just a day after used tear gas and water cannons to quell demonstrations.



The violent incident that triggered the current crisis involved the brutal rape and murder of a doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in a seminar hall at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the state's capital. This horrific event has ignited a firestorm of outrage, with widespread demonstrations by medical professionals, students, lawyers, and political activists.



In response to the ongoing unrest, the West Bengal branch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a statewide 12-hour strike on Tuesday. BJP member and union minister of state Sukanta Majumder criticized the police for their handling of the student protests, which he claimed led to undue violence. The strike was called to condemn the police's actions and to show solidarity with those protesting the crime.



On Wednesday, the state's streets were gridlocked as thousands of protesters, including BJP supporters, blocked roads and railway tracks. The disruption led to the closure of many shops, although schools and colleges remained open, albeit with reduced attendance. The situation prompted the deployment of around 5,000 police officers to maintain order, but sporadic violence still occurred, with reports of two individuals hospitalized with gunshot wounds.



In the wake of the protests, a police volunteer who had previously worked at the hospital where the murder took place has been arrested. The arrest, however, has done little to quell the anger of the demonstrators, who are calling for justice and demanding significant action from the authorities.



The unrest in West Bengal underscores the deep-seated frustration and anger over the crime, highlighting the intense emotions and political implications surrounding the case. The protests continue to disrupt daily life in the region, reflecting a broader national outrage over issues of violence and justice.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615191