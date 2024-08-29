Poland Deputy Premier claims country has no additional arms for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland has reached the limit of its military support to Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. Speaking to the national news agency PAP on Tuesday, Kosiniak-Kamysz, who also serves as Poland’s defense minister, responded to recent appeals from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Zelensky had requested Polish fighter jets and for Poland to assist in intercepting Russian missiles over Western Ukraine, though he acknowledged that these requests might not be fulfilled in the near future.



Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Poland has already contributed extensively to Ukraine’s defense, noting that both the current and previous Polish governments have provided billions of dollars' worth of military equipment. "The Polish government has donated everything it is able to without compromising its own security," he stated.



The Polish defense chief underscored that while Zelensky’s role involves securing additional international assistance, Poland’s top priority remains safeguarding its own national security. This sentiment was echoed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who last week highlighted the significant aid Poland has provided to Ukraine, estimating the contribution at about 3.3 percent of the country’s GDP.



Among the assets Poland has not yet made available to Ukraine are its remaining fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. Prime Minister Donald Tusk had previously indicated that these aircraft are crucial for Poland’s own defense and must be replaced before they can be offered to Ukraine. Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the F-35 fighter jets ordered from the United States, which are expected to replace the MiGs, will not be operational until at least 2026.

