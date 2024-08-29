(MENAFN) In a candid admission, Ukraine’s top military commander has conceded that the recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, while strategically ambitious, did not achieve its intended outcome. The offensive was designed to compel Russia to reallocate from critical front-line sectors, but according to Colonel General Aleksandr Syrsky, Moscow effectively countered this maneuver.



During a press conference in Kiev on Tuesday, General Syrsky revealed that one of the primary objectives of the Kursk operation was to divert Russian forces away from key areas such as Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsk. These regions, located in the west of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, are crucial for logistics and supply routes connecting Donetsk with Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye.



Despite Ukraine’s efforts to shift Russian military focus, Syrsky noted that the Russian forces remained concentrated on Pokrovsk, deploying their most combat-ready units to reinforce this area. The general described the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsk as “quite difficult” for Ukrainian forces, who are contending with increased Russian pressure and ongoing attacks.



The Ukrainian invasion of Kursk on August 6 marked the largest assault on internationally recognized Russian territory since the conflict began in February 2022. Although the Ukrainian advance was initially halted, skirmishes in the area persist, with Ukrainian troops maintaining control over several settlements near the border.



The strategic failure in Kursk highlights the challenges facing Ukrainian military planners as they navigate a complex and evolving conflict landscape. The continued heavy attacks on Pokrovsk, coupled with incremental Russian gains, underscore the difficulties in achieving tactical objectives amidst a protracted and fiercely contested conflict.

