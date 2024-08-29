In8bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: INAB) , a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global

Format Fireside Chat

Date/Time Monday, September 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at .

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit .

