In8bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: INAB) , a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the:
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference
Format Fireside Chat
Date/Time Monday, September 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit .
Investor & Corporate Contact Media Contact
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
IN8bio, Inc.
203.494.7411
...
Kimberly Ha
KKH
