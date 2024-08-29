French club Lille secure place in league phase of 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, French club Lille secured their place in the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to Slavia Prague in their match. The game, held at Eden Arena, saw Slavia Prague take an early lead with a goal from Norwegian midfielder Christos Zafeiris in the fifth minute. However, Lille responded with a key equalizer when Kosovo’s Edon Zhegrova scored from outside the penalty area in the 77th minute, putting Lille ahead 3-1 on aggregate.



Despite this setback, Slavia Prague pressed on and managed to reduce the deficit with a close-range goal from forward Ivan Schranz in the 84th minute. Despite the late surge by the home team, Lille's aggregate score of 3-2 ensured their advancement to the Champions League’s league phase. This result highlights Lille’s ability to maintain their aggregate lead despite a challenging away fixture.



In addition to Lille, several other clubs have secured their spots in the league phase. These include GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda, and Slovan Bratislava, each advancing through their respective qualifiers. The anticipation now builds for the Champions League's league phase draw, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.



The draw will feature a diverse range of top European clubs. Teams from England such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester City; from Spain, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, and Real Madrid; from Germany, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and Stuttgart; and from Italy, Atalanta, Bologna, Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan are among the contenders. Additionally, clubs from France like Brest, Lille, Monaco, and Paris Saint-Germain, and from other European nations including Salzburg and Sturm Graz from Austria, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven from The Netherlands, Benfica and Sporting from Portugal, Club Brugge from Belgium, and many others will be included in the draw. The presence of teams from Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Ukraine further underscores the competitive nature of the league phase, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614458