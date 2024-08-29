PM Modi Assures Support As Gujarat CM Mobilises Flood Relief Efforts; Toll 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Aug 29 (IANS) Even as the death toll in the Gujarat floods touched 28 on Thursday, Chief Bhupendra Patel highlighted the ongoing crisis caused by heavy rains and the assurance of help given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on his X handle, CM Patel said,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again reached out via phone to enquire about the situation and the relief measures being taken in various districts.

“The Prime Minister expressed particular concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, seeking detailed information on the assistance provided to those affected.

“Additionally, PM Modi offered guidance on addressing sanitation and public health issues in the flood-hit areas and assured full support from the Central government for the state's recovery efforts.”

In response to the severe flooding in Vadodara, Gujarat ministers Rushikesh Patel and Jagdish Vishwakarma visited the city to oversee relief operations and assess the damage on Wednesday.

The ministers inspected flood-affected areas, held meetings with local officials, and conducted a thorough review of the overall situation on the ground.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is also incharge minister for Vadodara, is expected to visit the city later on Thursday to meet the people hit by the floods and carry out his own assessment of the ongoing relief work.

As floodwaters have begun to recede following the closure of the Ajwa Sarovar gates, concerns over the city's recovery remain high.

The Chief Minister has demanded a detailed report on the situation from the ministers, who were summoned to his residence today.

The floods have also resulted in the deaths of six animals at the Kamati Baug Zoo in Central Gujarat as the water entered enclosures.

Sources said that the carcasses of deer and Blue Bulls were found in their enclosures, with their bodies covered by tree branches.

This has sparked public outrage, with accusations that zoo authorities failed to take adequate measures to protect the animals despite prior warnings about the rising water levels of the Vishwamitri River.

In a separate incident, a crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Vadodara, adding to residents' concerns for their safety as the city continues to struggle with the aftermath of the extreme rainfall.

-IANS

janvi/rad