1966 -- Kuwait Army's "Hunter" plane crashed, and First Lieutenant Hassan Al-Zaabi was killed. This was the first accident since the establishment of the Air Force in 1953.

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed an Order suspending Constitutional Articles 56 (paragraph III), 107, 174 and 181, as well as dissolving the National Assembly, the first to be dissolved in the state.

1998 -- Kuwait swimming team won the 10th GCC held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after winning nine medals, 11 silver and two bronze.

2004 -- Kuwait Government agreed to donate USD 60 million to the Iraqi government for the reconstruction of its infrastructure, especially schools and hospitals.

2010 -- The State of Kuwait presented USD 1.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

2010 -- Kuwaiti athletic team of 11 players from the fire force won five gold medals, one silver and seven bronze in pole vault, snooker, Karate, Judo, boat race, table tennis and swimming in the international tournament for firefighters in South Korea.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced that Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) won a WA-481-P concession for petroleum exploration in Australia.

2018 -- Cadets at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy, Hudaib Al-Sawarej and Faleh Al-Azmi died while on duty. The Ministry of Defense formed an investigation committee on the incident.

2023 -- The State of Kuwait and UK signed a declaration of intent regarding the establishment of Kuwait's National Cyber Security Center.