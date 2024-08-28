Senate President Receives 2023 Integrity, Anti-Corruption Commission Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday received the annual report of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission for the year 2023.

During a meeting at the Senate building with Chairman of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhannad Hijazi and members of the Board of Directors of the Commission, Fayez stressed the need to continue making the necessary efforts to develop the work of the commission, improve its oversight tools, review international reports, and address any observations to improve Jordan's ranking on international indicators related to integrity

The Senate president praised the role played by the commission to fight financial and administrative corruption and work to consolidate and promote the values of integrity and justice, stressing the Senate's support for the efforts undertaken by the Anti-corruption Commission, and working to remove all legislative obstacles that hinder its work.

Hijazi highlighted the most prominent achievements of the commission's report, which includes four chapters (the executive summary of the commission's work, integrity, preventive work, law enforcement, cooperation and coordination, qualitative achievements and challenges).

Hijazi also noted that many corruption cases were uncovered and large amounts of public money were recovered, estimated at about JD102 million.