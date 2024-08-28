Gas Fire At Iranian Military Site Claims One Life
TEHRAN, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- At least one person was killed and 10 others wounded as a gas fire broke out at a workshop of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Isfahan province, central Iran.
The accident took place on Wednesday, local media reported without elaborating. (end)
