Iran For De-Escalation In Mideast -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi stated that his country seeks to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region and underscores the necessity of stopping the war in the Gaza Strip.

During a phone call with the Netherlands' Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Wednesday, both ministers discussed the latest developments in the region, according to Iran News Agency IRNA.

Araghchi emphasized the need for an immediate stop to the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region.

For his part, the Dutch minister expressed concern about the ongoing crisis and called on all sides to exercise restraint in order to prevent the further escalation of tensions.

The discussion dealt also with the bilateral relations, the sanctions on Iran, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. (end)

mw









MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108612920