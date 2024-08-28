MCNC To Begin Broadband Expansion Project In Sanford

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Historic groundbreaking event on Sept. 5 kicks off $19 million 'HERO' project to bring high-speed internet to underserved North Carolina communities

SANFORD, N.C. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK,

N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MCNC

will host a groundbreaking ceremony at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) on Thursday, Sept. 5, to signify the start of MCNC's HERO (High Speed Economies for Rural Opportunity) Project. This historic event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CCCC's Lee Main Campus in Sanford.

MCNC received $11.2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in June 2023 for the HERO Project . Funded through the federal Internet for All initiative, the project will support improvements to broadband access and affordability in central and southeastern North Carolina. Along with MCNC's own investments and continued support from the Golden LEAF Foundation, the HERO project will be about a $19 million total infusion towards high-speed internet and technology services for the state. This expansion also will enhance the affordability strategies of last-mile commercial providers in these communities as well as help support important construction and engineering jobs throughout the project.

"Investing in broadband is investing in our future, and our HERO Project is a generational investment to support equitable access and opportunity throughout North Carolina," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "This moment today will impact the quality of life of so many tomorrow! The continued support from the NTIA and the Golden LEAF Foundation along with our own stakeholders makes this particular project a very special one for MCNC and a game changer for economic growth and success in our local communities."

MCNC applied for Internet for All funding in September 2022 to extend its network by 209 fiber miles via two strategic routes. Those routes include Albemarle to Winston-Salem (74 miles) in central North Carolina, and between Sanford via Fayetteville to Jacksonville (135 miles) in southeastern North Carolina. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $1,382,782.18 to be used as matching funds for the southeastern portion of the project.

The total operation of MCNC's network today is 4,536 miles and will increase another 209 miles with the completion of HERO in 2025. MCNC continues to provide technology services in all 100 counties of North Carolina. The 11 total counties to benefit from this project currently have more than 16,000 unserved and 12,000 underserved housing units, including many substantially unserved local communities.

In total, HERO could potentially impact over 350,000 housing units and 696 community anchor institutions, bringing new opportunities to these rural and economically-challenged areas.

As MCNC's HERO Project gets underway and progresses, this webpage will be updated with photos, videos, and more from the people making the project possible.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

