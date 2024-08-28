Fitch: Mexico, Canada, China Face Trade Risks After U.S. Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings projects a possible increase in U.S. trade protectionism following the November elections.



This shift could significantly impact Mexico, China, and Canada, which together make up over 40% of U.S. imports. These countries are at high risk for broader protectionist policies.



In a recent report released on Wednesday, Fitch pointed out the vulnerabilities of Mexico and Canada. Both countries heavily rely on the U.S. market, with about 80% of their goods exports heading there.



For Mexico and Vietnam, exports to the U.S. exceed 20% of their GDP, highlighting their economic reliance on U.S. trade decisions.



China's situation differs, with only 3% of its GDP coming from U.S. exports. Despite a reduced trade deficit with the U.S. since 2018, Chinese industries remain exposed.







Machinery and electrical equipment industries, crucial for nearly half of U.S. imports from China, are particularly at risk. Computers and phones make up roughly 20% of these imports.



Canada's export mix emphasizes its key role in energy, with crude oil accounting for 20% of its goods exports to the U.S. Cars and parts comprise another 11%.



Mexico's export focus leans heavily towards electrical products and vehicles, contributing over 60% to its U.S. exports.



Elon Musk's decision to pause Tesla's megafactory project in Mexico underscores the intricate dance between international business and politics.

The U.S. also imports a diverse array of goods from the European Union. Machinery represents 22% of these imports, pharmaceuticals cover nearly 20%, and vehicles about 13%.



This variety suggests a broad impact if the U.S. enacts stricter import controls post-election.



The possibility of increased U.S. protectionism is crucial for global trade dynamics. These dynamics are sensitive to political changes and could drastically affect global economies.



For nations deeply integrated into U.S. trade, upcoming policy shifts are a major concern.



This situation calls for vigilant monitoring by policymakers and business leaders worldwide, reflecting the broad economic vulnerabilities and interconnected nature of global markets.

