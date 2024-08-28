'How Dare You Threaten Assam?': Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Her Remarks, 'Don't Even Try To Burn...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Mamata Banerjee over her 'burns' remark and asked how she dared to threaten the state amid ongoing protests over rape-murder of RG Kar doctor in Kolkata.

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your of failure,” said Sarma in a post on X.

He added that it doesn't suit her to speak divisive language.

Mamata's comment amid BJP's Bengal bandh over the Kolkata incident has sparked a fresh political slugfest.

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Mujumdar has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah , and accused her of making anti-national remarks

Sukanta criticised Banerjee's statement suggesting that if Bengal burns, neighboring states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, and even distant Delhi will get affected.

"This isn't the voice of someone holding a constitutional position. It's the voice of an anti-national," Majumdar stated in his letter, asserting that Banerjee "no longer deserves to hold such an important position" and called for her immediate resignation.

Meanwhile, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Banerjee can neither bully not threaten them.

"She can't control law and order in her state and is threatening us. It will not happen in Assam, I am assuring you. I can assure you she can't do anything in Assam, until the BJP govt is here and Himanta Biswa Sarma is the CM," Hazarika added.

Earlier in the day, asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.





"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," she added.