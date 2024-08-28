Eulogy Launches Advertising Offer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Communications agency Eulogy has launched an advertising offer, expanding its capabilities beyond earned and organic social to paid advertising channels including television, video-on-demand (VOD), advertising, social, print and out-of-home (OOH).



The 45-strong agency's creative advertising and paid media offering will be led by director Joss Freestone (pictured) as head of advertising and media. Freestone joined Eulogy in 2021 after working at advertising agencies including Havas, Ogilvy and AMV BBDO.



At Eulogy, he has been responsible for building the agency's social media offering and now developing its paid media and advertising production capabilities, following account growth for clients including American Express, Molson Coors , Virgin Media O2 Business, Doro mobile, and Queen Mary University of London . Other recent retainer wins include UK Export Finance (UKEF), the export credit agency.



Alongside Freestone, Adam Bewley, ex-We are Social and Spark44 (now Accenture Song) is head of social, leading the agency's work on social-born brand activation and creator-led campaigns; and Rich Ware is director of strategy, working across creative and communications.



Freestone said:“This was a no-brainer for us. As the number of channels proliferate, formalising our advertising offer felt like a natural next step considering the cross-channel work we have delivered in this space over the last three years. Offering more integrated services for our clients was simply a case of when, not if. From strategy, creative, production and now paid media, we have a flexible model allowing us to best suit client needs, whether that is delivered in-house or with our network of partners.”



Eulogy CEO Elisabeth Field added:“This launch is a major step in our ambition to be a through-the-line agency, offering clients an agile and integrated service model that doesn't exist in many small independent agencies of our size. We have 27 years' experience listening to clients, and our earned media background means we know the value of wrap-around integrated work in leveraging brand and business growth.”



Alongside the advertising launch, Eulogy has also promoted people manager Jen Smith to director of people and operations.

MENAFN28082024000219011063ID1108612406