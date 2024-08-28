Liminal Names Experian A Leader In Account Takeover Prevention

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Experian has been recognized as a Leader by Liminal, a leading and competitive intelligence company , in its 2024 for Account Takeover (ATO) Prevention in . The report provides a detailed analysis of the ATO prevention market and identifies the top companies and emerging players at the forefront of innovation in authentication, fraud prevention, and identity.

The report cited Experian's strategic approach, market presence, and CrossCore® capabilities with especially high ratings. It commented,“The company's comprehensive fraud detection and identity management solutions, including the CrossCore orchestration faculty, are trusted by businesses worldwide to protect against a wide range of fraud types – 97% of surveyed financial service practitioners were familiar with the Experian brand.”

“We help our bank clients protect their customers and assets against the ever-increasing sophistication of AI-supported fraud attacks where traditional security measures can no longer keep up as well as our clients would like them to,” said Alex Lintner, Chief Executive Officer, Experian Software Solutions.“The dramatic rise in digital accounts over the past few years has created enormous financial risk for banks and consumers. In response, we are constantly innovating 'protective AI' technology to offer the industry's most effective identity verification and fraud prevention solutions - and we're pleased our efforts have been acknowledged by Liminal.”

Experian also ranked highly in both the Strategy and Product Execution categories.“Our diverse range of services provides a valuable asset for banks faced with the three-pronged challenge of trying to simultaneously solve for authentication, identity and fraud prevention ,” added Lintner.“Our solutions provide excellent protection against phishing and social engineering through advanced behavioral biometrics and analytics as well as Bot detection capabilities.”

The report highlighted the value and features of Experian CrossCore, which combines risk‐based authentication, identity proofing and fraud detection into a single, state-of-the-art cloud platform. Regarding CrossCore, the report stated that it provides“a fully featured toolkit that leverages a wide range of capabilities for highly accurate and scalable ATO prevention” and is“one of the most comprehensive product capability suites among the vendors we profiled.”

“We're pleased to recognize Experian for its strong leadership position in authentication, fraud prevention and identity protection,” said Travis Jarae, CEO at Liminal.“Account takeover poses a major risk in the banking sector, where unauthorized access through phishing, malware or stolen credentials leads to misuse of accounts for theft and other malicious activities - resulting in significant financial losses and the undermining of customer trust.”

