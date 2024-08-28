Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Her Assam Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee after the latter invoked Assam and the northeast in her speech while criticising the Central in the wake of massive protests in her state.

Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating violence in West Bengal by BJP leaders, saying,“If the BJP burns Bengal, the other states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn.”

The Assam Chief Minister heavily criticised Banerjee for her statement and wrote on his X handle:“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us your bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your divisive politics. Such language does not suit a leader like you.”

Pijush Hazarika, a cabinet minister and close aide of Sarma also took to his social media account and criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister.

“She cannot bully or threaten us. I strongly condemn her remarks. She struggles to maintain law and order in her state and now threatens Assam. I assure you, such tactics will not work here,” Hazarika posted.

Banerjee made these remarks at the TMC's student wing's foundation day celebration. She chastised the BJP for the violence that broke out during the most recent bandh (strike) and the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march to the state secretariat.

After a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Hospital was raped and killed, the Trinamool government came under heavy criticism from different corners.

During her speech, Banerjee drew a contentious comparison, saying,“Some people think this agitation is similar to the protests in Bangladesh.”

She was referring to the student protests in Bangladesh that brought down the Sheikh Hasina government.

“I adore Bangladesh because their language and culture are similar to ours. Bangladesh, though, is a distinct nation,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.