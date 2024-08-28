Kabul Residents Complain Poultry Price Hike

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents in the capital Kabul have complained about the increase in the price of poultry and asked the to control the prices.

A government official, however, pledged the problem would be resolved in 20 days.

Residents and poultry sellers said one-kilogram of chicken meat price increased by 50 afs today (Wednesday) compared to last month's price.

They said the shortage of poultry and price increase in Pakistan caused surge in the poultry rate in the country as well.

Chicken meat price increased: Residents

Jamshid, a resident of Kabul City wanted to buy chicken in the Kolola Pushta area of Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News the poultry price increased from the past month and I don't know why the price has surged.

He said in the past one kilogram of chicken meat was accounted for 230 afs but now it has surged to 280 afs.

He asked relevant officials to pay attention to the soaring prices because the economic situation of the people was not good and their purchase price is affected.

Mahdia, the resident of Kart-i-Chahar area, also complained against the high poultry rate and demanded the price to be controlled.

Earlier, one-kilogram of chicken meat accounted for 220 afs but now the price has risen to 260 afs.

She said her father is high blood pressure and diabetes patient and should arrange chicken meat for him but now the poultry price had increased which reduced her power of purchase.

Poultry sellers:

Mohammad Fahim, one of the poultry sellers in the Kolola Pushta area of Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News since August 10th the price of one-kilogram of chicken meat increased from 210 afs to 270 afs.

He added due to the shortage of chicken meat the price has increased.“Poultry farms runs out of chickens and when there are new chickens ready for supply the prices would reduce again.”

Romel, another chicken seller on the 11th road of Taimani in Kabul city, said that he used to sell a kilo of chicken meat for 210 afghanis, but now he sells a kilo of chicken meat for 300 afghanis.

He said that the reason for the increase in the price of chicken meat is the decrease of chicken in chicken farms inside the country and the increase in its price in the markets of Pakistan. Because according to him, Afghanistan still has not reached self-sufficiency in chicken and imports it from Pakistan.

Poultry rate to be reduced after 20 days: CALP

Dr. Waseem Safi, head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock Products (CALP), confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News surge in the price poultry products.

He said about a month ago, it was reported to them that due to the extreme heat of the weather, there was a disease in poultry farms and it caused the loss of a large number of chickens, and some farmers were forced to sell their chickens at a low price at once. And now most of the forms are left empty

The blocking of the Torkham road also made the chickens not reach the farmers in time and could not raise the market demand, and as a result, the price of chicken meat in the country's markets increased.

He said:“The poultry sector has assured us that this problem will be solved in the next 20 days and the price of chicken will decrease.”

He confirmed:“Meanwhile, day-old chicks have been imported from Iran and Pakistan and, God willing, the prices will be brought under control in the next 10-20 days.”

