SAIC Publishes Fifth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Reston, Va., August 28, 2024 /3BL/ – Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) today published its fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Report , highlighting the company's progress toward its environment, social and governance goals, and underscoring the mission-based culture that serves its customers and employees so well.

“I take great pride in presenting SAIC's fifth annual corporate responsibility report, which underscores the mission-based culture that serves our customers and employees so well,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, chief executive officer at SAIC.“This report highlights our success in integrating SAIC's values of innovation, integrity and inclusion into every facet of our operations ― they form the bedrock of our identity and shape our actions as a leader in the defense and civilian sectors as we seek to help our government customers to solve the world's most complex challenges.”

The report features the company's foundational ethical practices and activities to ensure continued excellence in governance, including:



Establishing the Artificial Intelligence Council that works to ensure responsible use of AI across the company

Introducing SAIC's Human Rights Policy and updating our Supplier Code of Conduct to set clear expectations for social, ethical and environmental responsibility Driving the importance of giving back and supporting the community, with employees volunteering 29,000 hours in FY24, an increase of 10% over the previous year and almost 40% over FY22

SAIC's efforts to foster a diverse, talented organization that brings together unique perspectives to drive innovation has never been stronger. The company's executive leadership team is 73% women or people of color – with 46% women and 46% people of color – and the Board of Directors is 46% women and 36% people of color. To ensure leadership reflects the diversity of the workforce, SAIC set goals to achieve parity in the representation of women and people of color between leader and non-leadership roles. In fiscal 2024, SAIC sustained parity for women in leadership at 28% and improved parity for people of color in leadership to a total of 25%. Finally, based on population of full-time, non-executive employees, SAIC's gender pay gap was less than 1%, with the pay equity ratio approximately 99% for the compensation of women relative to men.

In terms of environmental stewardship, the company showcases continued progress in areas such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Most notably:



Lowered Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 41% since 2019

Set a new carbon target based on 2022 data: a 20% reduction in GHG emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) by 2030 Set the company's first portfolio-wide energy reduction target: a 12% reduction in electrical energy use by 2030

As with past reports, the current publication includes SAIC's response to the Global Reporting Index (GRI), a Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report as well as the ESG Reporting Framework and Standards Index, which also incorporates the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

