Cargurus Announces Carssmart As A 2024 Top Rated Dealer

CarSmart Award from CarGurus 2024

CarsSmart has demonstrated exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction, excelling in a highly competitive industry.

- Guy Alfieri, President & OwnerHENDERSONVILLE, TN, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CarGurus, one of the most trusted names in the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce that CarsSmart, a premier used car dealership located in Hendersonville, TN, has been awarded a 2024 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer award!This prestigious honor is awarded to only a select few, with less than 10% of dealerships nationwide earning the coveted title. CarsSmart has demonstrated exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction, excelling in a highly competitive industry.In order to qualify for this award, CarsSmart had to meet stringent criteria set by CarGurus, including:.Maintaining an average star rating of 4.5 or higher.Receiving a minimum of five verified customer reviews.Holding a clean review record for two consecutive years“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from CarGurus,” said Guy Alfieri, President/Owner of CarsSmart.“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do and being named a 2024 Top Rated CarGurus Dealer reinforces our commitment to providing an exceptional car-buying experience for every single person who walks through our doors.”With over 26 years of serving their local community, CarSmart has a stellar reputation built on trust, transparency, and top-quality vehicles. CarsSmart continues to lead the way in used car sales in Hendersonville and beyond.To experience their award-winning service firsthand, visit CarsSmart or stop by the dealership in Hendersonville, Tennessee today or view our well-priced inventory at .

