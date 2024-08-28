Mobifin Showcases Next-Gen Digital Lending Solutions At SUMMIC El Salvador 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chirag Mehta and Mariano Viademonte at MobiFin Booth

Mariano Viademonte, Growth Officer at MobiFin Presenting Modernization of Loan Origination and Management Systems

MobiFin successfully showcased its fintech innovations at SUMMIC El Salvador 2024, engaging attendees with insightful session and interactive demos at the booth

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MobiFin, a leading digital and payments platform, proudly marked its successful participation in the first international edition of SUMMIC El Salvador 2024. Held at the Hotel Hilton, the summit gathered financial innovators from across the region under the theme,“Reinventing Financial Inclusion in Pursuit of a Greater Goal.” MobiFin's presence at the event highlighted its commitment to advancing financial inclusion through cutting-edge fintech solutions.An Enthusiastic Response to MobiFin's FinTech InnovationsMobiFin's booth at SUMMIC El Salvador was a hub of activity, driving engagement from attendees eager to learn more about the company's innovative solutions. Live demos of MobiFin's intelligent loan origination and management systems , agency banking solutions, and digital wallet platforms enabled visitors to understand how MobiFin is transforming the financial services landscape.One of the standout moments for MobiFin was the speaker session by Mariano Viademonte, Growth Director of South America. His presentation, "Re-inventing Lending: A Step-by-Step Playbook ," was met with rapt attention and enthusiastic endorsement from the audience.Mariano shared valuable insights into modernizing loan origination and management, emphasizing the power of automation in enhancing the efficiency and scalability of lending processes. His expertise and forward-thinking approach resonated with the attendees, making it one of the most talked-about sessions of the summit.Reflecting on the event, Chirag Mehta, Associate Vice President - Sales (Americas), stated, "SUMMIC El Salvador 2024 was an incredible platform for MobiFin to connect with like-minded professionals and showcase our solutions shaping financial services' future. The engagement we received from attendees, whether at our booth or during the session, was truly inspiring. We are excited to continue building on these interactions and driving regional financial inclusion."About SUMMIC El Salvador 2024SUMMIC El Salvador 2024 is a premier financial summit that fosters dialogue and collaboration among microfinance institutions, fintech innovators, and financial sector leaders. The event aims to explore new strategies and technologies to enhance financial inclusion and provide better services to underserved populations.About MobiFinMobiFin is a leading digital banking and payments platform dedicated to redefining the future of banking through innovation. With a strong global presence in Latin America and other geographies, MobiFin empowers financial institutions to enhance customer experience, drive growth, and foster financial inclusion. A subsidiary of the Bankai Group, MobiFin has served over 200 banks and enterprises across 25+ countries, accumulating 20+ years of invaluable experience in digitally transforming banking and financial operations with unified solutions.

