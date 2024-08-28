Multiple Records Lead To Over $23 Million During Rock Island Auction's August Premier Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) King Louis XIII, Pat Garrett, a WW2 service pistol and a "barn find" Winchester commanded extraordinary bids

Rock Island Auction Company

(RIAC) achieved over $23 million in sales during its August Premier Auction , Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25,

in Bedford, TX. The world's leading firearms auction house featured nearly 1,700 museum-worthy and historically significant firearms for auction, ranging from the royal palace halls of France to the American West.

The three-day event set several world records courtesy of its history-rich pieces. A gold Colt 1877 Thunderer of Sheriff Pat Garrett, who famously killed Billy the Kid, set a new record for the model at $528,750. Garrett's solid gold sheriff's badge broke its own record for a peace officer's badge when it brought in $235,000. A masterfully engraved version of the classic Winchester Model 70 hunting rifle also achieved a world record when it realized $293,750. An elaborate wheellock owned by French King Louis XIII marked the high price of the auction and commanded a new record for a wheellock firearm in the process, selling for $951,750 after auction fees, tax, and all associated costs.

"Anytime you can finish an auction saying you broke multiple world records, it's a tremendous success," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It's yet another indicator of the strong fine arms market, but also a testament to our clients who pursue this hobby with such passion. This is great momentum to have as we head into the year's final Premier Auction this December."

Other headliners included:



"The Marshfield Find" is a mint condition Winchester 1886 rifle discovered after 90 years in a Massachusetts attic that brought $352,500.

A rare 28-gauge masterfully engraved shotgun by renowned maker Boss & Co. sold for an impressive $164,500

A Stoner 63A light machine gun brought $223,250. Whether this set a new world record for the model was unable to be verified by press time. A cased Colt Third Model Dragoon with rare 8-inch barrel and phenomenal condition found a new home for $440,625

RIAC's premier summer event highlights the company's ongoing and remarkable growth. With 25 items exceeding the 6-figure mark, it surpassed its 2023 August Premier Auction by over $3 million. 11 of the company's last 12 Premier Auctions have breached the $20 million mark, a feat unheard of even five years ago.

For more information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights from their August Premier Auction, visit .



About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

