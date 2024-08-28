Gigi's Playhouse, Portland Comes To Life With Help From Team Depot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GiGi's Playhouse, Portland is enlisting help from the community as it gears up for the Grand Opening of the Pacific Northwest's first Down Syndrome Achievement Center on September 28th.

On Wednesday, August 21st, approximately 40 Team Depot (the volunteer arm of the Home Depot Foundation) associates from 11 stores in the greater Portland-Salem area visited GiGi's Playhouse, Portland to assist with the interior buildout of the newest GiGi's location. Over the course of a full day, the team:



Constructed the

Gigi's performance stage

Framed and finished the laundry room

Designed and constructed bookcases and shelving for the resource center and entry

Installed

whiteboards in tutoring labs, adult education areas, and offices Donated and installed the

GiGi's Kitchen induction range and refrigerator

Team Depot is led by Local Captain, Geri Downs, who works at the Beaverton Store and coordinated with GiGi's Playhouse to plan and execute the Home Depot grant and the buildout project. She's supported by District Captain, Brian Scott, who has been with Home Depot for more than 30 years. He explained how Team Depot's mission and values align with GiGi's Playhouse:

"Like GiGi's Playhouse, Team Depot and the Home Depot Foundation are all about bridging the gap between a larger organization and a local community. We're not simply a big orange box retailer. We live in these communities; we serve these communities; and we take pride in these communities."

Brad Johnston, GiGi's Playhouse Portland Board President, agreed with Brian and shared a similar sentiment: "We couldn't be happier about Team Depot committing their time and resources to help us achieve our mission. These are the kinds of people, and this is the kind of effort, it takes to make a difference in our community and provide real help for underserved populations like those living with Down syndrome and their families."

Team Depot primarily works with groups who focus on veterans' causes, but they allocate about 35% of their project time to working with community-based non-profit organizations. Said Scott, "If there's a need, we're going to put our foundation behind it and do everything we can to support positive advancements in our communities."

GiGi's Playhouse will be hosting friends, family, and media members at the Achievement Center Grand Opening on Friday, September 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 8538 SW Apple Way in Portland.

About GiGi's Playhouse®

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. Today, there are 50+ locations across the U.S. and Mexico, serving families in more than 50 different countries. With worldwide demand to open over 200 locations, GiGi's Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Rae Hofstedt, Site Coordinator

(661) 917-4928

[email protected]

SOURCE GiGi's Playhouse - Portland