Enginuity Power Systems Is Named R&D World Top 100 Winner For 2024

Enginuity Power Systems, in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, are winners in the 100 Awards' Mechanical / Materials category for 2024.

- Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power SystemsALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) is pleased to announce that their patented E|8 kW combined heat and power system has been recognized as a winner in the mechanical / materials category of the 2024 R&D World 100 Awards .“The partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory has been instrumental in developing this breakthrough product which will change the world,” says Enginuity Power Systems' CEO Jacques Beaudry-Losique,“and I am glad to report that we are continuing our joint work in new and exciting directions.”“Enginuity and Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers drive innovation forward," said Zhiming Gao, Ph.D., Senior R&D Staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Building Technologies Research and Integration Center, "the R&D 100 Awards highlight the broad and significant impact of their work and collaboration in addressing sustainable decarbonization solutions.”The 8kW and 20kW combined heat and power systems are being developed to support the efficiency and resiliency of a microgrid solution for residential and light commercial installations. The mission of Enginuity is to make cost effective, reliable clean energy available to everyone. This technology supports the resiliency of private power generation and is recognized as an environmentally friendly sustainable solution.About the R&D World Top 100 Awards :“For six decades, the R&D 100 Awards have been a benchmark of achievement in science and technology, often referred to informally as“The Oscars of Innovation.” This year, we're offering a new interactive experience, allowing you to explore the remarkable work of both winners and finalists across diverse fields. From advances in mechanical and material sciences to novel software and services, including special recognition for corporate social responsibility and green technologies, our database features more than 100 groundbreaking projects from nine countries pushing the boundaries of R&D. A panel of 56 prestigious industry experts selected the finalists and award winners. Featured in the list are renowned institutions like MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.”About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems' mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit .

