Xceedance Expands Partnership With Duck Creek

Xceedance Recognized as a Duck Creek Premier Tier System Integration Partner

- Praveen Pachaury, Head of and Digital at XceedanceWORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xceedance , a global provider of insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world's largest P&C insurance organizations, announced that it has been recognized as a“Premier Tier System Integration Partner” with Duck Creek Technologies . This is an expansion of the partnership of Xceedance with Duck Creek, which underscores the company's expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions across the insurance value chain.Xceedance, with over 3,500 team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, has long collaborated with Duck Creek, offering cutting-edge technology and top-tier service solutions. The company's Duck Creek practice includes more than 300 specialists, including 100+ certified professionals, dedicated to seamlessly integrating Duck Creek's suite with clients' systems.“We're excited to expand our partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, providing unparalleled support and innovation to our insurance clients. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our team and our unequivocal commitment to excellence in the insurance domain,” said Praveen Pachaury, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Digital at Xceedance.“Our extensive knowledge of Duck Creek products combined with our understanding of the broad insurance landscape enables us to carry out end-to-end implementations globally, reducing time to market for insurance products and enhancing client ROI.”The robust portfolio of Xceedance includes 20+ proprietary accelerators, a comprehensive insurance testing library with over 3,000 scenarios, and a cloud-based deployment model aligned with Duck Creek's SaaS offerings. These tools ensure streamlined integration, enhanced reliability, security, and a superior user experience for clients.“We're thrilled to expand the role of Xceedance as a Premier Partner with Duck Creek. The company's deep expertise and successful implementation track record was an important factor in advancing our relationship,” said Sean Murphy, Senior Vice President - Customer and Partner Enablement at Duck Creek Technologies.“Their commitment to leveraging our platform to drive operational excellence and business growth for their clients aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling the insurance industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud.”Xceedance has deployed 200+ configurations of Duck Creek Policy and Duck Creek Reinsurance across personal and commercial lines. The company is a strategic global partner of Duck Creek Technologies, serving insurance organizations across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Proven capabilities of Xceedance span policy administration, claims management, billing, rating, third-party integration, ISO compliance, platform upgrades, forms management, and API integration, covering all P&C lines of business.###About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world's largest P&C insurance organizations. With 3500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 150+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd's of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit .About Duck Creek TechnologiesDuck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit to learn more.MEDIA CONTACT:

