'Chart Your Course' To Mindful Living With Dutch Boy® Paints' 2025 One-Coat Color Of The Year: Mapped Blue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Timeless Hue Embraces Shift Towards Thoughtful and Enduring Spaces

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dutch Boy® Paints, a leader and trusted name in the coatings industry, has announced Mapped Blue (429-5DB) as its 2025 One-Coat Color of the Year, in response to growing consumer interest in spaces that promote well-being and longevity. Alongside this announcement, Dutch Boy® Paints has also released its full Color Trends Forecast for 2025, which reflects the evolving concept of home and growing emphasis on thoughtful, enduring design choices that embrace personal values and support a more sustainable lifestyle.

Dutch Boy® Paints has announced Mapped Blue (429-5DB) as its 2025 One-Coat Color of the Year, in response to growing consumer interest in spaces that promote well-being and longevity. Alongside this announcement, Dutch Boy® Paints has also released its full Color Trends Forecast for 2025, which reflects the evolving concept of home and growing emphasis on thoughtful, enduring design choices that embrace personal values and support a more sustainable lifestyle.

Continue Reading

Mapped Blue, the central color for each of Dutch Boy® Paints' three distinct color trend palettes for 2025, is a versatile medium tone blue with subtle yellow undertones that provides a dependable foundation for homeowners' evolving personal styles. Its stylish hue and adaptability allow it to complement a wide range of colors and design aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to craft thoughtful, long-lasting interiors that reflect their individual tastes.

"Our 2025 Color of the Year, Mapped Blue, is more than just a trend: it's a reflection of changing consumer values," stated Lisbeth Parada, Color Marketing Manager for Dutch Boy® Paints. "We're seeing a significant shift, particularly among Millennials and Gen Zs, toward products that offer durability, functionality and timeless aesthetics. Mapped Blue answers this call, providing a classic yet modern charm that can adapt to various design styles and stand the test of time."

To complement the 2025 Color of the Year, Dutch Boy® Paints' color experts have thoughtfully curated three distinct one-coat color palettes that balance classic appeal with modern sensibility, offering DIYers simple solutions through unique one-coat hide technology. Each palette features three unique one-coat hide colors, all centered around Mapped Blue, providing a cohesive foundation for diverse design styles.

Tailored Palette:

Effortlessly blending traditional and modern elements, this inviting color scheme starts with a simple White (003W), as well as a warm Timber (411-4DB) that beautifully balances the coolness of Mapped Blue (429-5DB) and offers a dose of elegance with Anchored Blue (434-7DB).



Essential Palette : This palette embraces functional simplicity with soft Antique White (011W), modern Stemmed Green (330-4DB) and warm Smoked Copper (306-5DB). Together with Mapped Blue (429-5DB), these colors combine to create balanced, contemporary interiors that support a slow-living lifestyle while maintaining aesthetic appeal and practicality.

Captivate Palette:

Merging digital experiences with home comfort, this palette combines White Linen (007W), vibrant Honey Hive (213-4DB) and deep Midnight Bliss (338-6DB) with Mapped Blue (429-5DB) as the anchor, to create an immersive environment ideal for connectivity, escapism and relaxation.

In addition to its interior applications, Mapped Blue can also help set a timeless foundation for a home's exterior. Pair it with natural stone or brick, or alongside Dutch Boy® Paints' exterior wood stain in Butterscotch (914-1DB) to add a pop of warmth that creates a welcoming atmosphere.

The Dutch Boy® Paints 2025 Color Trends Forecast aims to simplify the painting experience for homeowners by providing an extensive selection of one-coat hide colors, including Mapped Blue and its complementing palettes. The brand's innovative one-coat hide technology enhances the painting process by allowing homeowners to achieve professional-looking results in just three straightforward steps : (1) choose a favorite one-coat trend color, (2) pair it with Dutch Boy® premium paint and Purdy® applicators and (3) apply with confidence using the recommended technique.

"Our 2025 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast, with Mapped Blue at its core as Color of the Year, reflects the evolving needs of today's homeowners," said Michelle Bangs, Senior Brand Manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "Through these three thoughtfully curated palettes, we hope to empower DIYers to create spaces that are both personally meaningful and enduring."

Mapped Blue, and its complementing one-coat color palettes, are available exclusively at Menards® in the brand's award-winning Twist & Pour® container-a unique, easy-to-hold, easy-to-open and easy-to-pour container with a built-in spout.

For added simplicity, the 2025 Color of the Year will also be available in Dutch Boy® Paints' new and improved Platinum® Plus interior paint formula, featuring stain-shield technology, and now with anti-scuff formula for all of life's "uh-oh" moments.

For more information about Dutch Boy® Paints and its 2025 One-Coat Color of the Year and Trend Forecast, visit href="" rel="nofollow" dutchbo

or Menards®

retail locations.

About Dutch Boy® Paints

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy .

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit sherwin-williams .

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints