Vesta Announces Integration With Xactus360 Credit Solution To Deliver Real-Time, Comprehensive Credit Data

- Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vesta , the next generation mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with Xactus360, a premier provider of credit data and verification services. This integration enables lenders to instantly access comprehensive credit reporting services directly in the Vesta LOS, without disrupting their origination workflow.Vesta's integration with Xactus360 ensures that lenders have immediate access to the most accurate and detailed credit information and verification reports available. This not only speeds up the loan origination process, but also enhances the reliability and accuracy of credit assessments.In addition to seamless access to credit and pre-qualification data, this partnership unlocks powerful functionality for mutual customers. Through the Vesta LOS, lenders are now empowered with customizable selection and output criteria, reports throughout the loan origination process, real-time visibility into invoices, and more."The ability to seamlessly integrate Xactus' 360 solution into our LOS advances our mission to provide a modern, data-driven loan origination system,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta.“By offering real-time, comprehensive credit data, we are enabling lenders to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence in their decision-making processes."“At Xactus we strive to Advance the Modern Mortgage by digitally integrating a 360 approach to credit and verifications across workflows and are thrilled to further streamline our product offerings within Vesta's rule-driven platform,” said Derek Bartley, VP of Product Strategy.About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta .About Xactus:Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verifications across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit xactus .

