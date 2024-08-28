Ukraine's Public, Publicly-Guaranteed Debt Up By USD 3.2B In July 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In July 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 206.16 billion, or USD 3.20 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As of July 31, 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt came to UAH 6,374.09 billion, or USD 155.36 billion.

In particular, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed external debt was UAH 4,633.08 billion, or USD 112.92 billion (72.69% of the total public and publicly-guaranteed debt); public and publicly-guaranteed internal debt – UAH 1,741.01 billion, or USD 42.43 billion (27.31%).

According to the ministry, Ukraine's public debt was UAH 6,050.06 billion, or USD 147.46 billion.

A reminder that, during the second quarter of 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 243.7 billion, or USD 1.1 billion. At the same time, the weighted average cost of Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt had reduced by 10.3% since early 2024.