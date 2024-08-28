Ukraine's Public, Publicly-Guaranteed Debt Up By USD 3.2B In July 2024
Date
8/28/2024 9:16:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In July 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 206.16 billion, or USD 3.20 billion.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
As of July 31, 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt came to UAH 6,374.09 billion, or USD 155.36 billion.
In particular, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed external debt was UAH 4,633.08 billion, or USD 112.92 billion (72.69% of the total public and publicly-guaranteed debt); public and publicly-guaranteed internal debt – UAH 1,741.01 billion, or USD 42.43 billion (27.31%).
According to the ministry, Ukraine's public debt was UAH 6,050.06 billion, or USD 147.46 billion.
A reminder that, during the second quarter of 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 243.7 billion, or USD 1.1 billion. At the same time, the weighted average cost of Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt had reduced by 10.3% since early 2024.
MENAFN28082024000193011044ID1108610839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.