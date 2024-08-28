UAE requests from Paris to permit access to Durov

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally requested that the French grant Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov access to consular services after his recent arrest in Paris. The Emirati Foreign issued a statement on Tuesday detailing the UAE's demand for immediate consular assistance for Durov, who was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport last week.



Durov, a Russian entrepreneur with citizenship in the UAE, France, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was arrested as part of a wider investigation into the alleged misuse of his end-to-end encrypted messaging platform. The UAE Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens and expressed concern over Durov's detention. It has urged the French authorities to facilitate all necessary consular services for him without delay.



In addition to the UAE’s request, the Russian government has also intervened. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent an official communication to Paris, seeking consular access for Durov. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed this development earlier.



The arrest of Pavel Durov occurred last Saturday at Le Bourget Airport and is linked to an ongoing judicial investigation initiated on July 8. According to a press release from the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation involves a range of serious charges including complicity in drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and the distribution of child pornography. The probe, which has been conducted by a French online safety body, is focused on an unnamed individual, and Durov will face questioning by French magistrates in coordination with France's anti-cybercrime and anti-fraud authorities.E: How the EU tightened the noose on Telegram



