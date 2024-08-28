3PS Adds Jordan Ferrell As Director Of Marketing And Public Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jordan Ferrell, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at 3PS

Jordan's Addition Marks Expansion of PR and Marketing Services

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3PS, a leading agency in affairs, marketing and public relations is delighted to announce the addition of Jordan Ferrell as its new director of marketing and public relations. This strategic addition marks a significant expansion of the agency's service offerings to include a full suite of public relations and marketing services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Jordan Ferrell brings a wealth of experience to 3PS, with a career spanning over a decade in marketing, public relations and communications. Her expertise in compelling storytelling, executing successful events and campaigns, and driving brand growth is instrumental in helping 3PS clients navigate the increasingly complex media landscape.

"Jordan is a perfect fit for our team," said Ben Beakes, founder/managing member at 3PS. "Her deep understanding of marketing and public relations complements our team and the comprehensive services we now offer. This expansion is a natural evolution for 3PS, and Jordan's expertise helps 3PS achieve our mission to put our clients in the best position possible to achieve success.”

In her role as Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Jordan will oversee the development and execution of integrated marketing strategies, media relations, content creation and digital marketing initiatives for 3PS clients. Her experience in public relations, integrated marketing, and project management makes her adept at fostering strong partnerships and leading cross-functional teams and initiatives.

3PS's growth is a testament to its commitment to its clients. Despite the agency's growth and evolution, the essence of 3PS remains the same – A firm dedicated to promoting brands, advocating messages, and implementing creative strategies to help clients succeed. The 3PS team continues to value relationships and prioritize clients' success above all else, dedicated to becoming trusted advisors and partners in achieving clients' goals.

For more information about 3PS and its expanded service offerings, visit 3pswv or contact Jason Hager at jason@3pswv.

About 3PS

3PS is a marketing, public relations and government affairs firm dedicated to promoting brands, advocating messages, and implementing creative strategies to help clients succeed. Focused on its clients' success and satisfaction, 3PS has evolved from its roots in government affairs and association management to offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The agency's mission is to put clients in the best position possible to achieve success. The 3PS team wants to be a light to their clients and to those with whom they interact on their behalf. 3PS empowers clients to achieve their goals through strategic advocacy, effective communication, and unparalleled service and is dedicated to building lasting relationships, driving positive change, and delivering measurable results.

Jason Hager

3PS

+1 304-951-7156

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.