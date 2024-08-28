Hrithik Roshan Faces Backlash Over Pan Masala Ad: Fans Express Disapproval [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) star Hrithik Roshan found himself in the middle of a controversy over his appearance in a Pan Masala commercial. The ad posted today shows Hrithik promoting a cardamom product launched by the brand, which has drawn criticism from fans and advocates

In the advertisement, Hrithik displays a suave and courageous personality. Hrithik and his on-screen girlfriend start at a private airport. As Hrithik's character prepares to say this, his girlfriend falls in love with the silver-plated cardamom box he holds in his hand. She playfully leaves her bag in his car and tries to steal the cardamom. Hrithik flaunts his signature charm and admires a spoonful of the product before boarding a private jet to bring back his forgotten bag.

Although the ad's visuals are catchy and entertaining, the campaign has been a huge disappointment. Critics say endorsing pan masala products – a chewing tobacco known for its health risks – is contrary to the image of a health-conscious celebrity. Fans expressed disappointment over which brand Hrithik chose and expressed concern about the potential effects of those products on public health recommendations.

The announcement sparked a widespread discussion about celebrity endorsements and society's responsibility to promote products that can affect the public good. While the controversy continues, Hrithik's association with the Pan Masala brand remains a hot topic in media and fan circles.

