The Allure Of Italy: A Strategic Tax Haven For Brazil’S Wealthiest

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the year began, Portugal altered its tax laws, impacting Brazilian millionaires looking for lower income taxes.



This October, the country will end privileges that allow foreigners to claim non-habitual residency. While Portugal closes its doors, Italy opens them wider.



Italy maintains an attractive for offshore investments. It requires a flat tax of €200,000 annually from applicants, plus €25,000 for each family member, eschewing a percentage-based approach.



This flat rate recently increased from €100,000, reflecting adjustments to stay economically relevant as of August 9th.



Family offices and legal firms report a growing interest among wealthy Brazilians in relocating abroad, driven by Brazil's increased taxation on offshore incomes.







Recently, Brazil imposed a 15% tax on these earnings, a move that had previously been untaxed unless repatriated.



An estate planning expert highlights the rising trend of Brazilians considering fiscal residency changes, particularly after these tax reforms.



Taxation and estate planning specialists conducted simulations to determine when the Italian tax regime would become beneficial.



They discovered that assets of about €30 million-equivalent to R$200 million-yielding 5% annually would result in earnings of €1.5 million.



These earnings would face a Brazilian tax of €225,000, higher than Italy's flat tax.

Italy's Tax Benefits and Citizenship Challenges

A specialist from the taxation advisory emphasizes that despite the higher financial threshold, Italy remains exceptionally beneficial for those with substantial assets.



To qualify for Italy 's tax advantages, applicants and their family members must have resided outside Italy for at least nine years before applying.



Furthermore, their offshore investments must not be in designated tax havens, which include places like Monaco and the Cayman Islands. This special regime is valid for up to 15 years.



Consultations from family offices exploring relocation to Italy have increased, a choice popular not only among Brazilians but also among other global taxpayers seeking similar advantages.



Although Italy is appealing for its lifestyle and location, acquiring Italian citizenship is challenging, especially for the approximately 30 million Brazilian descendants of Italians.



Italian law allows any descendant to be recognized for citizenship, regardless of genealogical distance. However, the bureaucratic process at consulates can extend up to ten years.



An Italian lawyer based in Brazil points out the inefficiencies and long waits for citizenship processing at Italian consulates.



To bypass these delays, many families opt for legal proceedings in Italy, which cost about R$500,000 ($85,000) but are often successful.



Italy ranks sixth globally as a destination for millionaires, with the UAE and the US at the top, according to a migration study.



The UAE is set to welcome 6,700 millionaires in 2024, drawn by tax incentives and a luxurious lifestyle.



This practice of attracting wealthy residents through favorable tax policies is a longstanding strategy among nations.



However, the geopolitical landscape is evolving. For Brazilians, relocation involves more than just crunching numbers; it requires careful consideration of all factors.



A tax advisor suggests that well-counseled taxpayers might find relocation unnecessary or even opt to stay in Brazil, where strategic planning can offer viable economic benefits.

