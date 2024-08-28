BOLD In Red! Ananya Panday, Manushi Chillar To Janhvi Kapoor; B-Town Celebs Rocking The Colour [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Red is dominating the scene this month, and these stars are dazzling in their stunning red outfits, making bold style statements wherever they go! Check them out

Red is the trend of the month, and these Bollywood beauties are making a splash with their exquisite red ensembles, each making a bold fashion statement with every appearance. Here's a closer look

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a striking deep red off-shoulder gown with intricate lace detailing. Ideal for an elegant dinner date, her soft makeup and loose curls enhance the overall allure, making her look effortlessly glamorous

Bhumi Pednekar channels Barbie vibes in a vibrant red off-shoulder midi dress adorned with rainbow sleeves. Keeping accessories minimal with just studs and rings, her soft-glam makeup completes this playful yet chic look

Miss World Manushi Chhillar exudes cocktail party sophistication in a sleek satin red gown. The highlight of her outfit is the backless design, perfectly complemented by bold makeup and standout accessories that add a touch of glamour

Shraddha Kapoor embraces traditional elegance in a stunning red saree. The 'Stree 2' actress pairs the saree with classic traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, creating a look that is both elegant and impactful

Ananya Panday showcases a sweet and stylish appearance in a red outfit featuring dramatic drapes and a thigh-high slit. The 'Dream Girl 2' star enhances her ensemble with matching choker, bracelet, and studs for a coordinated finish